Today, you’ll find a deal on our luxury pick for best TV, discounted Dyson vacuums and savings on mattresses and bedding from Tuft & Needle. All that and more below.

Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV ($1,299.99, originally $1,899.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony A8H 55-Inch Bravia OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

Our pick for best luxury TV is $2 away from its lowest price ever on Amazon today. About $600 off, the Sony A8H 55-Inch TV delivers vibrant colors and a superbly detailed picture, thanks to its OLED capabilities and 4K resolution. Read more about why it’s our favorite here, and check out our full review here.

Dyson Vacuums (starting at $249.99; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot Dyson Vacuums

Whether you have a beloved furry friend who sheds endlessly or you’re constantly eradicating dust bunnies, Dyson has made a vacuum for you, and two top-rated options are now on sale at The Home Depot. The ultralight V8 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which features extra-strong suction, is now on sale for $249.99, down from $379.99. If you need something a bit more robust, the Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner made specifically to tackle pet messes with a self-adjusting cleaner head that’ll work on all floor types is now $259.99, down from $349.99.

And if you’re fine with a refurb, you can score a factory-reconditioned Dyson UP19 Ball Multifloor 2 Upright Vacuum from Woot! for just $189.99, today only.

Tuft & Needle Tuft & Needle

Sleep well in a new season with Tuft & Needle’s Labor Day Sale, which is already underway at the brand. Starting today through Sept. 6, you can take 15% off sitewide, no promo code needed. It’s the ideal time to save on a new mattress, bedding, pillows, extra blankets and more. There’s even a discounted dog bed to get your four-legged friends in on the savings.

Refurbished Sun Joe Pressure Washers (starting at $99.99; woot.com)

Amazon Refurbished Sun Joe Pressure Washers

Have a big cleaning project that needs tackling? Woot!’s latest Sun Joe deals have you covered. Refurbished versions of the Sun Joe SPX3000-RM 14.5-Amp Electric Pressure Washer and the Sun Joe SPX3000-XT 2200 Xtream Clean Electric Pressure Washer are starting at $99.99 for today only. Both washers can expertly remove dirt and grime from large surfaces like homes, cars, driveways, RVs, decks and more, with powerful motors that get the job done in no time at all.

Reebok Reebok

Reebok’s latest sitewide sale is on now in time for back-to-school season, which means markdowns on more than a thousand items. Use BTSEXCLUSIVE to take 40% off, including a wide range of sneakers and tons of activewear and accessories, or log in to your account (it’s free to join!) to get 45% off. Either way, you can afford to get after those summer fitness goals in style.

Cricut Joy ($139, originally $179; amazon.com) and Cricut Maker ($279, originally $399; amazon.com)

Amazon Cricut Joy

Crafters, rejoice! A pair of the cult-favorite Cricut cutting machines is on sale now. The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s the lowest price we’ve seen at $279. That’s right: Save nearly $100 on the extremely versatile machine that can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects like face masks or games for the kids a breeze. Meanwhile, the Cricut Joy, now down to $139 ($10 away from its lowest price ever), is great for people who do anything with labels and decals — which also happen to be ideal first efforts for those who are new to crafting.

Dermstore

Dermstore Dermstore

Dermstore’s Anniversary Event is live now, with up to 25% off a host of beauty, skin care and hair care favorites when you use the code CELEBRATE at checkout. You’ll find a variety of high-end and drugstore brands on offer, like Oribe, Bioderma, RevitaLash, Dermalogica, Peter Thomas Roth and more, but don’t wait too long to take advantage of these prices — the sale ends Aug. 17.

Beats Studio Buds ($129.95, originally $149.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Beats Studio Buds

Our pick for most comfortable true wireless earbuds — the Beats Studio Buds — is now $20 off on Amazon. In testing, we loved how the wedge shape was both practical and fun, not to mention how easy it was to forget you were even wearing them. Each earbud also features a vent, which alleviates pressure within your ear and reduces the feeling of being stuck in a box. Beyond comfort, the sound quality of these earbuds is also excellent — the wide soundstage is particularly great for bass-heavy songs, but you’ll find clear sound for most genres of music.

Macy’s Home Sale

Macy's Macy's

The latest home sale from Macy’s is taking already discounted items and adding an extra 10%, 15% or 20% off at checkout as part of the retailer’s Big Home Sale event. Save on a range of products from bedding and mattresses to small appliances, furniture and more. Favorites like the Instant Pot Duo are now as low as $99.95, alongside Samsonite luggage collections, starting at $114.74. The sale only runs until Aug. 15, so be sure to snag your favorite items ASAP.

Keurig

Keurig Keurig

Keurig doesn’t just produce top-of-the-line coffee makers that make an excellent cup of joe — the brand is also known for its highly customizable coffee experience, curated to your personal preferences. The coffee brewer company is now taking that one step further, offering bundles to help you save on both machines and the pods to make your coffee. You can choose options like 50% off bestselling coffee makers, including the popular Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve Coffee Maker or the K-Cafe Special Edition Single Serve Coffee Maker, when you bundle with 16 boxes of your preferred K-Pods, which are also 25% off. Keurig’s latest brewer, The K-Supreme Smart Plus, which we loved when we tried, is also part of this 50% off promotion when you opt to bundle with 16 boxes of pods.

Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($149.99, originally $249.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Jabra Elite 85h Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Our runner-up for best overall over-ear headphones and our top pick for headphones to wear while working out, the Jabra Elite 85h are a solid bet that’s easy to operate and will stay put on your head. Best of all, you can snag them for just $149.99 at Amazon right now. For more about why we loved them, check out our full review here.

Columbia

Columbia Columbia

Summer weather has officially arrived, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia, where almost everything is 25% off at the Summer Sale and select items are up to 50% off. Nearly 2,000 items are marked down by varying degrees, including shorts, tees, hiking boots, hats and light jackets, so you can take on any adventure this season. Try sorting by product type to fill any specific gaps in your current wardrobe.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts at Adidas — indoor or outdoor — since the brand is offering up to 30% off sitewide with code SAVENOW. This is a Buy More, Save More sale, so you’ll save 20% on orders $50 or more, 25% off orders over $125 and 30% off orders of $200 or more. The entire site, including shoes, apparel and accessories for men and women, is marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals.

The Mirror ($1,445, originally $1,495; mirror.co)

Mirror The Mirror

If you’re looking to up your at-home workout game, consider investing in Mirror, a giant reflective screen (that looks suspiciously like a stylish full-length floor mirror) that streams thousands of workouts to you via a $39 monthly subscription. The Mirror normally retails for $1,495, but right now you can snag one for $50 off, plus free shipping and three free months of studio class content (a total value of $417 value) with code AUGSPECIAL. Read more about Mirror in our full review here, and be sure to take advantage of this offer soon; it only lasts through the end of the month.

Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and decor at Allswell’s Back to School Sale. Use code BTS15 to take 15% off a range of bedding and bath, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime. Not to mention, the brand makes a range of hybrid mattresses that are sure to give you sweet dreams as you prepare to head back to class.

Overstock

Fall is on the horizon, and Overstock is celebrating the change in seasons by marking down everything you need for the rest of the summer and beyond. The retailer’s blowout runs through Aug. 23 and features up to 70% off savings on thousands of items, including patio furniture, rugs, office furniture, home decor and more — not to mention everything ships for free, so shop now while it’s all in stock.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones ($278, originally $349.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. Right now you can get a pair of the best headphones on the market back at their all-time low price of $278. They boast industry-leading sound quality and stellar noise cancellation, and they have a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day long.

Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer ($99.98, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer

Up your air frying IQ with a deal on the Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer, now back down to $99.98 on Amazon. This Cosori model allows you to air fry from anywhere with a mobile device. Use your phone or Alexa to operate the fryer from the other room or across the kitchen and schedule cook times up to four hours in advance. Plus, monitor your food’s progress with the VeSync app, which also includes more than 100 recipes if you need ideas for your next meal.

In terms of actual air frying, the Cosori Smart Wi-Fi Air Fryer features a 5.8-quart square nonstick basket and 11 preset functions: steak, poultry, seafood, shrimp, bacon, frozen foods, french fries, vegetables, root vegetables, bread and desserts, plus a preheat function to improve food texture. It’s the perfect tool for those looking to maintain a healthier diet; according to Cosori, air frying uses 85% less fat than traditional deep-frying methods.

Casper

Casper Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off on the Wave Hybrid, Nova Hybrid or Original mattresses and 10% off the Element. Bundles like the back-to-school bundle, which includes two Original Pillows and one Sateen Sheet Set, are now 20% off. Just be sure to shop soon; the savings will say good night for good by August 10.

Apple MagSafe Charger ($28.99 with code CNNGMS, originally $39.99; dailysteals.com)

Apple MagSafe Charger

If you still haven’t hopped on the magnetic charging wagon, take this as a sign to climb aboard. Daily Steals is now offering savings on the Apple MagSafe Charger, which allows you to fuel your smartphone’s battery more quickly and wirelessly, when you use code CNNGMS. The iPhone 8, as well as all later models and AirPods with wireless charging cases, are compatible with this charger, but only the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro can magnetically align with the charger.

Spanx

Spanx Spanx

Fans of Spanx apparel, intimates and more are in luck, since dozens of styles are on sale during the brand’s Anniversary Sale for a limited time. Shop up to 35% off bestselling bras, leggings, bodysuits and more, but be sure to add your preferred items and sizes to your cart ASAP since these limited-time sales tend to sell out fast.

Leesa

Leesa Leesa

Sleep well and save at Leesa’s Back to School Sale, happening now. You can score 15% off mattresses and sleep bundles, with prices starting at just $679. Leesa has a mattress to suit every sleeper’s preferences, from all-foam to foam and spring hybrid mattresses, not to mention free no-contact delivery on all orders.

