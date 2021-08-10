Chinese court rejects Canadian's appeal against death sentence for drug smuggling

Beijing (CNN) A Chinese court has upheld the death sentence for Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, a Canadian convicted of drug smuggling in China in 2018.

The Liaoning High People's Court said in a statement Tuesday that they rejected his appeal because "the facts identified in the first trial were clear, the evidence was true and sufficient, the conviction was accurate, the sentence was appropriate."

Marc Garneau, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement that Canada "strongly condemns" the court's decision and Schellenberg's "arbitrary" sentence.

"We have repeatedly expressed to China our firm opposition to this cruel and inhumane punishment and will continue to engage with Chinese officials at the highest levels to grant clemency to Mr. Schellenberg," Garneau said.

According to the court that handed down the death sentence in 2019, Schellenberg was dispatched to Dalian by drug traffickers in November 2014 to orchestrate the smuggling of more than 222 kilograms (489.4 pounds) of methamphetamine from the Chinese port city to Australia.

Read More