Australia expands Covid-19 lockdown as Sydney records its highest daily case count

(CNN) Australia's most populous state has expanded its Covid-19 lockdown to include a rural town and the coastal region of Byron Bay, as the city of Sydney recorded its highest daily case count since the beginning of the pandemic.

There were four deaths and 356 locally transmitted Covid-19 infections confirmed in New South Wales on Monday, almost all of which were in Sydney, state premier Gladys Berejiklian said during a press conference on Tuesday morning.

New South Wales is one of a number of Australian states struggling to contain the latest outbreak, which has led to lockdowns in some of the country's largest cities. At least 10 million people across Australia are facing covid restrictions, about 40% of the country's population.

On Monday, the New South Wales government expanded the state's lockdown to regional areas, including Tamworth, a farming town 414 kilometers (257 miles) northwest of Sydney, and Byron Bay, a tourist spot about 770 kilometers (478 miles) north of Sydney.

Berejiklian said at a press conference on Monday that both would enter a seven-day lockdown after two infected people had contravened restrictions and traveled there.

Read More