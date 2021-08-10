Thai man arrested after Swiss tourist is killed in Phuket

(CNN) Police in Thailand have arrested a 27-year-old man who they say confessed to killing a Swiss tourist on the resort island of Phuket.

Nicole Sauvin-Weisskopf, 57, arrived on the island on July 13, and her body was found on August 5 by a local resident.

At a press conference on Sunday, police said a Phuket man, Theerawat Thortip, had admitted to robbing and killing Sauvin-Weisskopf.

Thortip was introduced at the conference and told journalists: "I regret all the things I have done. I confessed to the police. I also want to apologize to Thai people and to the family of the deceased."

Police said the man, who phoned into the press briefing, was in a room with his lawyer and his wife while he spoke to media. CNN has been unable to reach Thortip's lawyer, but his wife of 12 years confirmed to CNN that he had confessed to the killing.

