Myanmar says alleged plot against UN envoy was nothing to do with the country

Myanmar's foreign ministry said on Monday that an alleged plot in New York against United Nations ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun, an opponent of the ruling junta, had nothing to do with the country and was a US domestic case.

It was the military government's first statement since the arrest of two Myanmar citizens in connection with the alleged plot. It rejected comments made in condemnation by the US. ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

"The event is a domestic case in the United States. Judgment must be made in the United States according to US law. It has nothing to do with Myanmar," said the statement, read on state television MRTV.

Reuters was unable to reach a junta spokesman for further reaction to the alleged plot.

Two Myanmar citizens have been arrested in New York state for plotting with an arms dealer in Thailand - who sells weapons to the Burmese military - to kill or injure Myanmar's UN ambassador, US. authorities said on Friday.

