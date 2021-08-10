Guinea confirms West Africa's first case of rare, Ebola-like Marburg virus disease

(CNN) A patient with the rare, but highly infectious Marburg virus disease has died in Guinea, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) statement on Monday. It's the first case of the Ebola-like virus in West Africa.

Samples of the virus, which causes hemorrhagic fever, were taken from the patient in Gueckedou. The statement added that the detection comes less than two months after Guinea declared an end to its most recent Ebola outbreak.

"Gueckedou, where Marburg has been confirmed, is also the same region where cases of the 2021 Ebola outbreak in Guinea as well as the 2014--2016 West Africa outbreak were initially detected," according to the WHO statement. "Samples taken from a now-deceased patient and tested by a field laboratory in Gueckedou as well as Guinea's national haemorrhagic fever laboratory turned out positive for the Marburg virus. Further analysis by the Institut Pasteur in Senegal confirmed the result."

Health authorities on Monday were attempting to find people who may have had contact with the patient as well as launching a public education campaign to help curb the spread of infection.

An initial team of 10 WHO experts are on the ground to probe the case and support Guinea's emergency response.

Read More