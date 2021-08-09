Venus gets 'unprecedented' double flyby this week

(CNN) Venus gets back-to-back visitors this week, with the flybys of two European Space Agency-backed spacecraft.

The double flyby will provide an "unprecedented" opportunity to study the environment of Venus from different locations, according to an ESA statement.

Solar Orbiter, a partnership between ESA and NASA, will fly by Venus on Monday. At its closest point, the spacecraft will be 7,995 kilometers (4,968 miles) away from the planet's surface.

On Tuesday, BepiColombo, a venture between ESA and the Japanese space agency JAXA, will fly much closer -- at an altitude of just 550 kilometers (341 miles).

However, Venus isn't the final destination of either spacecraft.

