(CNN) The US and Western withdrawal from Afghanistan looks increasingly likely to leave a disaster behind.

The Taliban, the ultra-conservative Islamic militia that once harbored Osama bin Laden, has seized control of the northern city of Kunduz. It's the first major Afghan city to fall to the insurgents since they began their offensive in May, and deals yet another blow to US claims the Afghan government will manage fine when all foreign troops leave.

The White House said Sunday that Biden had been briefed on the fall of Kunduz but there is no sign the President will change his plan to get US troops home this month. The US "will continue to support" Afghanistan "with the authorities we have where and when feasible," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said during a press briefing on Monday.

The US has stepped up bombing raids against the Taliban in support of the Afghan government as its drawdown continues. But the situation continues to deteriorate. Several other provincial capitals have been overrun by the insurgent group. On Friday in Kabul, the Taliban killed Dawa Khan Menapal , director of the Afghan government's media and information center. A district governor had been killed by Taliban fighters in the country's capital just days earlier, government officials have told CNN.

"This is the beginning," a Taliban commander told Reuters last week.