Key takeaways from the UN report on the climate crisis

An elderly patient waits to be rescued from the Gulf Health Care Center in Port Arthur. The facility was evacuated with the help of first responders and volunteers.

Tammy Dominguez and her husband, Christopher, sleep on cots at the George R. Brown Convention Center, where thousands of people were taking shelter in Houston.

Volunteer rescue workers help a woman from her flooded home in Port Arthur, Texas.

Members of the National Guard rest at a furniture store in Richmond, Texas.

Larry Koser Jr. and his son Matthew look for important papers and heirlooms inside a flooded home in Houston.

People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston.

Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road in Houston as they help flood victims evacuate the area.

Evacuees are loaded onto a truck in Houston.

Soldiers with the National Guard patrol Rockport, looking for residents trapped in their homes.

Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas, Texas.

A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston.

A damaged home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport.

Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters.

Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis in the hurricane aftermath. Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.

Downtown Houston is seen behind the flooded Buffalo Bayou a few days after Hurricane Harvey came ashore in August 2017. The Category 4 storm caused historic flooding. It set a record for the most rainfall from a tropical cyclone in the continental United States, with 51 inches of rain recorded in areas of Texas. An estimated 27 trillion gallons of water fell over Texas and Louisiana during a six-day period.

Monday’s report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) represents the most comprehensive and conclusive “state of the science” on the climate crisis: why it is happening, how it is impacting every region of the planet, how much worse things are set to get and what must be done to avoid the worst consequences.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres called the report “a code red for humanity,” noting that “global heating is affecting every region on Earth, with many of the changes becoming irreversible.”

The report is around 3,500 pages, represents years of research on the topic, was authored by more than 200 scientists from over 60 countries and cites more than 14,000 individual studies.

Humans are unequivocally warming the planet

This report goes farther than any previous IPCC climate report in placing the blame for global warming squarely on human greenhouse gas emissions. It is no longer a question of “natural versus human-caused” climate change. Society’s reliance on fossil fuels is the reason the planet has already warmed 1.2 degrees Celsius – every bit of it through the emission of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide and methane.

The warming is happening even faster than scientists previously thought, and the latest projections have us reaching or exceeding 1.5 degrees – a key threshold scientists say is critical to stay below – within the next decade or two.

The only way to stop the warming is to end greenhouse gas emissions: The longer it takes, the hotter it gets

Just as the the report clearly blames carbon pollution for the rising temperatures, it is also clear that the only way to slow down and eventually reverse the warming is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero.

Avoiding 1.5 degrees of warming is all but impossible, but we can still keep warming around that critical threshold and avoid the worsening impacts that come from approaching and passing 2 degrees of warming.

Avoiding those impacts will take significant cuts to greenhouse gas emissions starting immediately. If emissions continue to increase, the world will top 2 degrees of warming – possibly before 2050 – and reach 3 degrees before the end of the century.

Climate impacts are severe in every region of the planet, and will worsen with every fraction of a degree of warming

Here are are some specific impacts and what the report has to say about them.

Some changes are irreversible, even under the lowest emissions scenarios

Warming that has already occurred has triggered changes that will persist even if the emissions stop and temperatures stabilize.

Ice sheets will continue melting for hundreds to thousands of years, according to the report, which will cause sea levels to rise well beyond 2100 and stay higher for millennia.

Sea levels are expected to rise 2 to 3 meters by 2300 even if warming is kept below 2 degrees, but could reach 5 to 7 meters or higher if warming continues unabated.

Atmospheric methane is skyrocketing

This report points to another villain in the climate crisis — methane — an invisible gas that contains more than 80 times the planet-warming power of carbon dioxide in the short term.

Newer data shows that methane in the atmosphere is skyrocketing and is currently the highest it’s been in 800,000 years, largely because of a combination of natural gas leaks and unsustainable agriculture and cattle farming.

Considering its massive warming potential and its shorter lifetime in the atmosphere compared to carbon dioxide, controlling methane could significantly lessen global warming in the coming decades.

IPCC reports, while long on science and exhaustive in scope and detail, contain precious little in suggesting policy to remedy the climate crisis. This report, for example, is purely the scientific facts and forecasts for the future.

Major IPCC reports coming next year will go into more detail on specific impacts and ways to mitigate them, but before then global leaders will meet at a UN-led climate conference in November, in what is being billed as the most consequential climate policy meeting since the Paris Agreement was signed in 2015.

“As today’s report makes clear, there is no time for delay and no room for excuses,” the UN secretary-general declared this morning, as he implored government leaders to ensure COP26 is a success in order to “avert climate catastrophe.”