Key takeaways from the UN report on the climate crisis

Hurricane Harvey slams Texas
Downtown Houston is seen behind the flooded Buffalo Bayou a few days after Hurricane Harvey came ashore in August 2017. The Category 4 storm caused historic flooding. It set a record for the most rainfall from a tropical cyclone in the continental United States, with 51 inches of rain recorded in areas of Texas. An estimated 27 trillion gallons of water fell over Texas and Louisiana during a six-day period.
NASA astronaut Jack Fischer photographed Hurricane Harvey from the International Space Station.
Steve Culver comforts his dog Otis in the hurricane aftermath. Harvey destroyed most of his home in Rockport while he and his wife were there.
Houston police officer Daryl Hudeck carries Catherine Pham and her 13-month-old son, Aiden, after rescuing them from floodwaters.
A damaged home is seen in the Key Allegro neighborhood of Rockport.
A car is submerged by floodwaters on a freeway near downtown Houston.
Melani Zurawski cries while inspecting her home in Port Aransas, Texas.
A graveyard is flooded in Pearland, Texas.
Soldiers with the National Guard patrol Rockport, looking for residents trapped in their homes.
Evacuees are loaded onto a truck in Houston.
People push a stalled pickup through a flooded street in Houston.
Rockport residents return to their destroyed home.
Rescue boats fill Tidwell Road in Houston as they help flood victims evacuate the area.
People wait to be rescued from their flooded home in Houston.
Volunteers in Dallas organize items donated for hurricane victims.
Larry Koser Jr. and his son Matthew look for important papers and heirlooms inside a flooded home in Houston.