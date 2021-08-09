Texas hospital system is prepping tents to deal with rapid surge in Covid-19 patients

(CNN) A hospital system in Texas is prepping tents for the overflow of patients after a surge in Covid-19 cases filled its hospitals to the verge of capacity.

Harris Health System in Houston is reporting 1 in 4 patients at its two hospitals have tested positive for Covid-19.

Ben Taub Hospital's intensive care unit is at 95% capacity with 27% of utilization by Covid-19 patients and Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, where the tents are being set up, is at 100% ICU utilization with 63% Covid cases, Harris Health spokesperson Bryan McLeod told CNN in an email.

"They are still in the process of completing set up, and installing IT equipment, etc. There is no pre-determined time for when they will begin to be used, but they want the tented environment to be ready to go in the event they are needed," McLeod said.

President and CEO Esmaeil Porsa told CNN's Victor Blackwell that there are 122 Covid patients at the system's two hospitals and the number increased quickly.

