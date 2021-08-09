NAACP launches national campaign in latest strategy to combat widespread voter suppression efforts

(CNN) The NAACP is partnering with several other civil rights groups to launch a national voter mobilization campaign this week that aims to engage more people in the fight for federal voting legislation and motivate voters to participate in the upcoming 2022 midterm elections.

NAACP leaders say the "Fighting for Our Vote" campaign will target diverse cities in states that have passed restrictive voter laws such as Houston, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Miami. The campaign will include radio and digital promotions, phone banking and knocking on doors to urge people to register to vote and call their state senators to demand voter protections. Much of the focus will be in vulnerable Black and brown communities.

Partnering groups include the ACLU, National Education Association, AFL-CIO, the American Federation of Teachers and the AFSCME.

The effort is the latest strategy being used by voting rights advocates to combat a wave of state-level voter restrictions passed this year that sparked rallies and protests in DC, Texas and elsewhere. It also aims to increase pressure on lawmakers to pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement and For the People acts even as Congress is on recess, said Dominik Whitehead, vice president of campaigns for the NAACP.

The NAACP has led voter engagement campaigns ahead of previous elections, however, organization leaders say the current assault on voting rights creates an urgency to take action more than a year before the midterms.