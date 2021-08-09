$180,000 reward and billboard campaign part of effort to solve shootings of 3 children

(CNN) Minnesota officials are offering a reward of up to $180,000 for information that solves the shootings of three children.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) on Monday announced the reward as well as a billboard campaign about it.

Trinity Rayne Ottoson-Smith , 9, was shot while jumping on a trampoline and Aniya Allen , 6, was shot in the head while in the backseat of her family's car eating McDonald's. Ten-year-old LaDavionne Garrett Jr. is recovering after he was shot, his family said at the news conference Monday.

The three were shot within a span of a few weeks from late April to mid-May.

"We fully believe that there are people that have information that could aid us in solving these senseless crimes that occurred, and that is why this reward is being announced today," said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans.

Read More