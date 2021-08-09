(CNN) The University of Wisconsin removed a 42-ton boulder from its Madison campus Friday after complaints from students of color who called the rock a symbol of racism.

Chamberlin Rock, which had sat on Observatory Point since 1925, was named after Thomas Chamberlin, a geologist and former university president who served from 1887 to 1892.

A 1925 Wisconsin State Journal article used the n-word as part of a nickname for the giant boulder.

The Wisconsin Black Student Union last summer called for the rock to be removed from campus as one of a series of demands it said were aimed at seeking justice for Black students. The campaign came in the wake of the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor , the union said in a statement posted on Instagram Friday.

"It was very meaningful for me to be there and to see the process all the way through to the end," senior Nalah McWhorter said in a university news release. McWhorter, who was the president of the Wisconsin Black Student Union for the past academic year, was there when the boulder was removed Friday.

