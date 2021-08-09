Arkansas has just 8 ICU beds available as the state had its largest increase in hospitalizations

(CNN) Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday announced "very startling numbers," including the state's largest single-day increase in hospitalizations, eclipsing its previous high of Covid-19 admissions.

In a tweet , Hutchinson said there were only eight available intensive care unit beds in the state.

The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting 995 new Covid-19 cases Monday, and 21 new Covid-19 related deaths.

There are 1,376 people currently hospitalized with Covid-19 in Arkansas, up by 103 from Sunday, according to the department. Of those, 286 cases are currently on ventilators, 25 more than the previous day, the department said.

Almost 43% of Arkansas residents 12 years and older have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the state health department . Nationwide, 58.7% of residents 12 and older have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

