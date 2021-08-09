Barbie condemned after releasing 'inclusive' Tokyo Olympics collection without visible Asian representation

(CNN) America's most popular fashion doll Barbie has received widespread criticism on social media for not featuring an Asian Barbie in their collection dedicated to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Mattel, the toy company that manufactures Barbie dolls, collaborated with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Tokyo 2020 organizers to release a new line of dolls in February 2020 specially designed for the Games.

The collection includes five dolls that reflect the five new sports that had been added to the Olympic program this year -- baseball/softball, sport climbing , karate, skateboarding and surfing.

Mattel worked with the IOC and Tokyo 2020 organizers to design dolls reflecting the new sports in the Olympic program.

"Tokyo 2020 is a monumental event that brings the world together through sport and inspires fans of all ages," Mattel Chief Franchise Officer Janet Hsu wrote in a Mattel press statement. "The Mattel Tokyo 2020 Collection honors these sports and inspires a new generation through the Olympic spirit and outstanding athletic tradition."

Despite an attempt to "[highlight] inclusivity and innovation," many were quick to note the absence of an Asian Barbie during its repromotion last month.

