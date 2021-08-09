Covid-19 Pandemic Timeline Fast Facts

Photos: The coronavirus pandemic Workers at the Inhauma cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, carry the coffin containing the remains of 89-year-old Irodina Pinto Ribeiro on Friday, June 18, 2021. Brazil has now marked 500,000 deaths from Covid-19 -- the second-highest death toll in the world. Hide Caption 1 of 488

A demonstrator holds a sign that reads "Bolsonaro out" in a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's administration on June 19, 2021 in Rio de Janeiro. Many are angry at his handling of the Covid-19 crisis as the country marks 500,000 deaths from the virus. Hide Caption 2 of 488

Jeffrey Shiau, a volunteer from the crowd, spits water into the mouth of Sam Kaufman, a performer from the Human Fountains, during a "reopening party" in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 15. California lifted most of its Covid-19 restrictions Tuesday as part of a grand reopening in which the state ended capacity limits, physical distancing and — at least for those vaccinated — mask requirements. Hide Caption 3 of 488

People watch fireworks in front of the Statue of Liberty after the state of New York lifted most of its Covid-19 restrictions on Tuesday, June 15. Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that 70% of adults in New York had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. Hide Caption 4 of 488

Exhausted grave diggers rest between funerals at a cemetery designated for Covid-19 victims in Bandung, Indonesia, on Tuesday, June 15. Hide Caption 5 of 488

This aerial photo, taken on Sunday, June 13, shows a graduation ceremony at Central China Normal University. The ceremony in Wuhan, China, also included graduates who could not attend last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Hide Caption 6 of 488

Dr. Brajpal Singh Tyagi, left, performs surgery to remove mucormycosis, a rare and potentially deadly infection also known as black fungus, from a patient in Ghaziabad, India, on June 1. In the past few weeks, thousands of black fungus cases have been reported across the country, with hundreds hospitalized and dozens dead. Many of those being infected are coronavirus patients or those who have recently recovered from Covid-19 and have weakened immune systems. Hide Caption 7 of 488

A Covid-19 victim is laid to rest in a graveyard in Comas, Peru, on June 1. Peru has more than doubled its official death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic following a government review of the figures. That leaves the country with the world's highest coronavirus-related death rate per capita. Hide Caption 8 of 488

Two moviegoers watch a film at the Kiggins Theatre in Vancouver, Washington, on May 14. Many places in the United States are starting to reopen and get back to some sort of normal as more people get vaccinated. Hide Caption 9 of 488

People ride on a wave swinger at Chicago's Navy Pier on May 14. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently revised its Covid-19 guidelines, saying it's safe for fully vaccinated people to remove their face masks in most settings. Hide Caption 10 of 488

Guests are seen at the reopening of The Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, which held a concert for health care workers, first responders and essential workers. Hide Caption 11 of 488