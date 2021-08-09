(CNN)Sometimes, as a golfer, even though you're trying your hardest, you can feel your round slipping away.
For South Korean Kim Si Woo, Sunday was just one of those moments where it went from bad to much, much worse.
On the par-three 11th hole at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, Kim hit five consecutive shots into the water hazard, eventually finishing with a 10-over par 13.
From his initial tee shot on the 155-yard hole at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Kim put his ball in the water to the right of the green.
Having moved to a drop zone 96 yards from the hole, he repeatedly hit the ball into the water to the right of the green, eventually finding land with his 11th shot.
From there, he chipped his shot near the hole before eventually putting home with a score of 13.
The 10-over was the highest score recorded on a par three in a regular PGA Tour event -- not in a major -- since 1983.
That one hole saw Kim, who has won three PGA Tour events, slip from five-over to 15-over.
In response to the disastrous showing, he birdied the next hole before his ball was once again in the water on the 14th. He eventually double-bogeyed that particular par three.
Although Kim finished with three birdies and a par, he still finished last and 30 shots behind leaders Abraham Ancer, Sam Burns and Hideki Matsuyama, who had a three-way playoff to decide the winner.
Ancer claimed his first PGA Tour victory with a birdie on the second playoff hole, becoming the fourth Mexico-born player to win a title.
Last week, Kim finished in a share of 32nd in the men's golf competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.