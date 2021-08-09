(CNN) Sometimes, as a golfer, even though you're trying your hardest, you can feel your round slipping away.

For South Korean Kim Si Woo, Sunday was just one of those moments where it went from bad to much, much worse.

On the par-three 11th hole at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, Kim hit five consecutive shots into the water hazard, eventually finishing with a 10-over par 13.

Si Woo Kim made a 13 on the par-3 11th hole @WGCFedEx.



That marks the highest score recorded @TPCSouthwind and highest on a par 3 on TOUR (non-majors) since 1983. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 8, 2021

From his initial tee shot on the 155-yard hole at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Kim put his ball in the water to the right of the green.

Having moved to a drop zone 96 yards from the hole, he repeatedly hit the ball into the water to the right of the green, eventually finding land with his 11th shot.

Read More