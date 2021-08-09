CNN —

Schedules for college students can be unpredictable, so working out around your classes can be tough.

“Like many trainers I look up to, it comes down to discipline and routine,” says personal trainer at Anytime Fitness Tyler White. “Find the schedule that works for you and stick to it.”

And if you’re an exceptionally busy person, it helps to keep things simple. “Basics are the foundation and can get you extremely far,” says White. “You do not need an hour-long workout everyday with crazy exercises to make progress. A 20- to 30-minute workout three days a week done consistently and done effectively can achieve more than people realize.”

Whether you’re at your campus gym or in your dorm, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite workout supplies that will have you wanting to work out right now.

Gym

Garmin Forerunner 45 Smartwatch ($149.99; amazon.com and target.com)

“These are great for tracking movement, and with the vast array of apps and features for these watches you can do so many different things,” says White. “Tracking workouts, tracking steps, monitoring stress levels.”

21-Ounce Healthy Human Stein (starting at $19.95; amazon.com)

It’s important to take advantage of the gym if it’s offered in your tuition. Taking this water bottle and doing a run on the treadmill is ideal for getting a quick workout in. This water bottle won’t break the bank, and in our recent article for the best water bottles of 2021, we ranked it as the best budget buy.

Lululemon No-Show Dry Shampoo ($34; lululemon.com)

As part of our dry shampoo testing, we found that this is our favorite dry shampoo to use after working out because it takes away any signs of sweat and oil.

Native Deodorant ($11.97, originally $15; amazon.com)

As one of our favorite deodorants, Native doesn’t disappoint. It’s aluminum-free and paraben-free, and it will leave you feeling carefree enough to never worry about stinking up the gym or dorm and move the focus back to working to be the best version of yourself.

Sinland Compact Microfiber Towel ($16.99; amazon.com)

Microfiber towels are known to be gentler than their counterparts and are ideal for getting all those oils that come to the surface while exercising.

Neutrogena Makeup Removing Wipes ($10.96, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

All that working out can make your skin feel sticky and uncomfortable. Using cleansing wipes can help save your skin from acne while also refreshing you and thanking your skin after your workout.

Jabra Elite Active True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds ($179.99; amazon.com)

Our pick for the best earbuds for working out, these sweat-resistant earbuds were proven to be comfortable enough to withstand a high-impact workout while still providing an extremely high-quality sound.

Asics Women’s Gel-Venture 7 Running Shoes (starting at $48.82; amazon.com)

Shoes can make or break your workout and your feet. These top-rated shoes come in a variety of colorways and have breathable mesh so your feet can breathe — and sweat less.

Icyzone Workout Tank Top ($21.99; amazon.com)

These tank tops come as a handy set of three, and are designed with quick-drying fabric that keeps you cool and dry while working out wherever you are.

Adidas Diablo Small Duffel Bag (starting at $19; amazon.com)

Finding a durable duffel bag for all of your workout needs is important. Luckily for you, Adidas has you covered with its lifetime warranty on this one.

Dorm room

Lululemon Reversible Mat 5mm (starting at $88; lululemon.com)

Our pick for the best overall yoga mat is a must for your workout regime, no matter where you are. Read more about why we believe this reversible mat provides great stabilization for your hands and feet.

Bala Workout Bands ($20; athleta.gap.com)

This colorful and high-quality set of workout bands is perfect for your exercise-from-home setup.

“These are super helpful when you may not have the time to go to the rec center or gym to grab a workout,” says White. “They are inexpensive and super portable so you can carry them with you to snag workouts in the park or just in your dorm/apartment.”

So iLL Strength Trainers ($22; rei.com)

These 1-pound strength trainers are great for at home or on the go to help build strength in your forearms, wrists and fingers. Just throw them in your bag and you can work out wherever you’re at!

Slam Medicine Balls ($25.86; amazon.com)

From ab crunches to squats, this medicine ball will become your best friend fast with how many uses there are for it.

GoxRunx Jump Rope ($9.34; amazon.com)

The combination of affordability and effectiveness in working out makes this a must-buy. Jumping rope can be done from practically anywhere, and this nifty product is perfect for being outdoors, at the gym or in a dorm room.

Fitnessery Ab Roller ($16.99; amazon.com)

You probably know the saying “Your eyes are bigger than your stomach.” Well, the same goes for this contraption. Sure, it may look easy and simple, but when you use this ab wheel, your abs will be burning. Don’t worry, they’ll thank you later.

CAP Barbell Push-Up Stands ($19.99; amazon.com)

Push-ups require little to no extra equipment to get the job done. With this added help, the stands will bring protection to your wrists while helping engage your upper body.

Synergee Core Sliders ($8.95; amazon.com)

These sliders fit within any tiny dorm space and work great with mountain climbers and lunges.

321 Strong Foam Roller ($26.99; amazon.com)

This foam roller provides a deep tissue massage to enhance blood flow before and after workouts. It’s a go-to for runners, yoga lovers and professional athletes alike.

Gaiam Yoga Block ($9.98; amazon.com)

Whether it’s for deepening yoga poses or helping to stretch, having a yoga block nearby is always helpful. Gaiam’s yoga blocks come in a wide variety of colors and can easily be wiped clean.