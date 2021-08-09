CNN —

Ever since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that we start wearing protective face coverings in public, face masks have become a part of everyday life for most of us. And with renewed concerns about the Delta variant, now’s as good a time as any to find a mask that reflects a little bit of your personality.

It’s fairly easy to make your own mask, but if that’s not your jam, there’s no dearth of homemade and retailer-produced cloth face masks to buy right now. And thankfully, they’re not all somber and monotone. They can come covered in flowers, sequins or pretty much any print you can imagine.

Disney has tons of options featuring your favorite characters, higher-end fashion brands are making them and Etsy offers countless options too. Which to choose? We rounded up some of our favorites for every imaginable personality to help you find the right one for you. And if none of these strike your fancy, check out our guides on face masks that give back, face masks for kids and how to clean your face mask too.

For the utilitarian

Adidas Face Covers, 3-Pack ($20; adidas.com)

Coming in black, blue and white, these simple masks are easy to wear and can pair with nearly any outfit.

The 100% Human Face Masks, 5-Pack ($10, originally $25; everlane.com)

Wear-with-anything mainstays, these masks are reusable; plus, Everlane is donating 10% of all face mask sales to the ACLU.

Kishubaby 100% Organic Cotton Muslin Face Mask With Pocket for Filter ($18; etsy.com)

Available in a wide variety of lovely colors like rust, olive, mustard and more, these masks are constructed with six layers of fabric and come with a pocket to hold a filter.

Baggu Fabric Mask Set ($32; baggu.com)

Get a set of three gorgeous and super-colorful masks that feature a nose wire and tie back for a perfect fit.

Etee Organic Cotton Face Masks (starting at $8.34; etsy.com)

In addition to having two layers and a pocket for a filter, for every order placed, Etee is donating a mask to a community in need.

Goodboy x Sock Fancy ($24, originally $33; trygoodboy.com)

Have a furry best friend you love to match with? Check out this high-quality mask and dog bandana set, which is available in sweet print options like peaches and a dark green chevron.

For the plant-flora-inspired

Cecelia Rosslee Rose Gold Floral Face Mask ($12.60, originally $14; etsy.com)

A spring botanical garden in protective covering form.

Plant Leaf Monstera Begonia Alocasia Pilea Face Mask (starting at $5.99; etsy.com)

If you’ve become a plant parent over the past year, you’ll love these handmade, Monstera-adorned masks.

Lupines Flowers Fabric Face Mask ($12.99; amazon.com)

These 5-ply masks feature beautiful and colorful floral designs and have a little pocket for a filter.

For the whimsical

Sanctuary Organic Cotton Ear Loop Reusable Face Masks, Set of 5 ($12.95, originally $26; anthropologie.com)

You’ll have plenty of options to stay stylish and new with this four-pack of organic cotton masks.

Revolve Face Mask ($6, originally $28; revolve.com)

This 100% cotton mask comes in six different fashionable, tie-dye designs.

For the animal lover

Maine Coon Cat Washable Face Mask (starting at $17.99; etsy.com)

The Maine coon is the largest domesticated cat breed and the official state cat of Maine — and also very cute.

Dog Face Mask ($15.90; amazon.com)

If you’ve adopted a pandemic puppy, you’ll want to rep your new best friend with a dog face mask. This mask comes in several designs, such as dog faces and cartoon patterns.

For the art aficionado

Lunar Cycle Face Mask by Maggie Stephenson ($14.39, originally $17.99; society6.com)

Society6 launched its own face masks, with over 1,000 styles to choose from, all of which come with artwork from independent artists. The masks feature a pocket for a filter (not included) and elastic ear loops. A portion of all proceeds go to World Central Kitchen’s coronavirus relief efforts.

Face Cover Mask With Cute Lips Graphic ($4.20, originally $7; etsy.com)

The cute lips on this one pop out from the black background, making a fun and stylish mask.

For the kid at heart

Uncommon Goods Set of 2 Rainbow Face Coverings ($9.99, originally $25; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods is donating 100% of profits from these adorable masks, designed by kids, to Covid-19 response efforts in the US. There are even masks for kids.

Minnie Mouse Cloth Face Masks, 4-Pack ($19.99; shopdisney.com)

If you love Disney, you’re going to want to stock up on these masks. Designs featuring Marvel, Pixar and more are also available.

For the fashionista

Polo Ralph Lauren Yarn-Dyed Cotton Oxford Face Mask ($20; saksfifthavenue.com)

This Polo Ralph Lauren mask has a soft, breathable outer layer and an adjustable nose bridge.

Second Wind Tina Goldtone-Chain Face Mask ($65; saksfifthavenue.com)

Make a statement with stylish mask that has a gold chain attached to it.

Alice and Olivia Staceface Protective Face Mask ($10; aliceandolivia.com)

This sweet print is very Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” For every mask sold, the brand is donating one to communities in need.

Significant Other Sunset Pleated Face Mask ($35; saksfifthavenue.com)

This pleated mask features a stunning sunset design.

Vera Bradley Cotton Face Mask (Nonmedical) With Adjusters ($2, originally $8; verabradley.com)

These cotton masks from Vera Bradley come in tons of beautiful designs such as plaid, floral and even this one with a cute deer wearing a sweater.

For the classic prepster

Summersalt Face Coverings, 3-Pack ($32; summersalt.com)

These masks, which come in black and two different preppy patterns, are made of 100% cotton and recycled materials.

Madewell Nonmedical Face Masks, 3-Pack (starting at $9.99, originally $20; madewell.com)

Available in classic prints like a cute nautical stripe and business-casual plaid, this 100% cotton three-pack is on final sale right now, so it cannot be returned or exchanged.

For those desperately trying to maintain a sense of humor

EvercoverHelmetCover Smiling Woman Face Mask (starting at $16.52; etsy.com)

Because it’s hard to read facial expressions under a mask.