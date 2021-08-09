CNN —

Charlotte Tilbury, the wildly popular beauty brand created by the U.K.-based makeup artist of the same name, just sweetened the deal on its summer sales event — all discounted items are now up to a whopping 40% off, an increase from the 30% off discount promoted in previous weeks. This includes a variety of beloved makeup kits from the Instagram-famous Pillow Talk line to the Magic Complexion collection, plus free gifts will automatically be added to your purchase when you spend over $185.

Alongside the increased discount, Charlotte Tilbury is also launching this year’s iteration of its fan-favorite Secret Mystery Box, which includes seven surprise products including the bestselling Magic Cream for 50% off.

Though the Big Summer Sale ends August 16, we anticipate many popular items, including the mystery box, will sell out quickly, so here’s what we recommend snagging ASAP.

The Pillow Talk Lip Kit ($66.30, originally $78; charlottetilbury.com)

Charlotte Tilbury The Pillow Talk Lip Kit

The Instagram-famous, your-lips-but-better lipstick is now available in this incredible kit, which features the sumptuous pink shake in a lip liner, matte lipstick and shimmery lip gloss for 15% off.

Airbrush Flawless Glow Kit ($78.60, originally $131; charlottetilbury.com)

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Glow Kit

Cover all your foundation bases with this kit that contains the all-day, full-coverage Airbrush Flawless Foundation, Wonderglow Face Primer and the hydrating Magic Away Liquid Concealer.

Eyes to Mesmerize Trio ($57.60, originally $96; charlottetilbury.com)

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes to Mesmerize Trio

These cream eyeshadows go on like butter and glitter from what seems like miles away, and now you can choose any three shades you want for 40% off their usual retail price.

Charlotte’s Mesmerizing Glow Kit ($81.60, originally $136; charlottetilbury.com)

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Mesmerizing Glow Kit

If you’re looking for a radiant glow for your days in the sun, this makeup kit is it. Featuring the Charlotte Darling Easy Eye Palette which comes with six bronze-y shades, the Magic Star Limited Edition Highlighter and the K.I.S.S.I.N.G. Lipstick in Stoned Rose, you’ll get an effortless, full makeup look that shines just as brightly as you.

Charlotte’s Beauty Secret Mystery Box ($164, originally $328; charlottetilbury.com)

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte's Beauty Secret Mystery Box

We can’t tell you what seven full-sized products you’ll get from this mystery box, but we do know the brand’s much-loved Magic Cream and No Shame Luxury Palette are included in the 50% off offer.

