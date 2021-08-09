Prices are going up on almost everything. Here's why

These moms explain how child tax credit checks will help them

How these startups are tackling high drug costs in the US

BELLEVUE, WA - NOVEMBER 30: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addresses shareholders during the 2016 Microsoft Annual Shareholders Meeting at the Meydenbauer Center November 30, 2016, 2016 in Bellevue, Washington. The company posted $22.3 billion in profits for the 2016 fiscal year. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

You'll have to prove you're vaccinated to dine at these famous restaurants

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Equinox exec: Requiring vaccinations is the best way to protect our community

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Equinox Hudson Yards is the brand's truest realization of its holistic lifestyle promise, giving members access to signature group fitness classes, a 25-yard indoor salt water pool, hot and cold plunge pools and a 15,000 square foot outdoor leisure pool and sundeck. The Equinox at Hudson Yards footprint offers ample opportunity for training, working, regenerating, socializing, community building, eating and more. Images photographed at Equinox Hudson Yards on February 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images for Equinox)

How this woman braces for eviction now that the moratorium expired

New York City will require proof of vaccination for restaurants and gyms

Diners are seated in the outdoor dining area of Gramercy Tavern, where owner Danny Meyer announced a vaccine mandate for all his restaurants, employees and diners will need to show proof of vaccination, New York, NY, July 30, 2021.

A nurse fills up a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at a senior center on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Texas has opened up all vaccination eligibility to all adults starting today. Texas has had a slower roll out than some states and with the increase in eligibility leaders are hoping more and more citizens get vaccinated. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

Bill Gates opens up to Anderson Cooper about his divorce

Philip Morris calls for a cigarette ban in the UK by 2030

CHICAGO, IL - APRIL 15: Cigarette maker Phillip Morris USA announced it has started removing the controversial words "lowered tar and nicotine" from packages of Marlboro Lights (it appears on the lower front area of the package) and other "light" cigarette brands. Phillip Morris USA was recently ordered by an Illinois judge to pay $10.1 billion in damages for misleading smokers into believing "light" cigarettes were safer than regular cigarettes. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

London CNN Business —

A UK company that makes products to treat lung conditions could wind up in the hands of one of the world’s biggest cigarette makers, prompting an outcry from health charities that are calling on the British government to block the deal.

Marlboro maker Philip Morris International (PMI) on Sunday increased its offer for pharmaceutical company Vectura to more than £1 billion ($1.4 billion) in an attempt to fend off a rival bid from US private equity group Carlyle.

The revised offer comes just weeks after the tobacco giant said it will stop selling Marlboro cigarettes in Britain within a decade.

In a statement, Philip Morris International (PM) said it had increased its bid for Vectura to £1.65 ($2.29) per share, valuing the asthma inhaler maker at £1.02 billion ($1.4 billion).

The deal would boost the tobacco giant’s ambition to generate more than half of its net revenue from smoke-free products such as e-cigarettes and respiratory drugs within four years, up from about a quarter today. PMI currently sells cigarettes in more than 175 markets.

Vectura has manufactured 13 inhaled medicines for companies such as Novartis (NVS) and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) to treat lung conditions including asthma. It is currently working on an inhalation treatment for Covid-19 with Inspira Pharmaceuticals, another UK company.

“PMI intends to operate Vectura as an autonomous business unit that will form the backbone of PMI’s inhaled therapeutics business,” Philip Morris International said.

Tobacco companies are under pressure to diversify amid dwindling smoker numbers, a push from governments to reduce the prevalence and dangers of smoking, and moves by investors to strip tobacco products from their portfolios.

Philip Morris International has invested $8 billion and hired dozens of scientists and technicians to develop alternatives to cigarettes, including its flagship IQOS product, which heats rather than burns tobacco.

The company also recently bought Fertin Pharma, which manufactures oral drugs to treat pain, allergies and various other ailments.

Philip Morris International was separated from New York-listed Altria (MO) in 2008. Altria (MO) owns Philip Morris USA, which sells cigarette brands including Marlboro, Virginia Slims, Parliament and Merit in the United States.

Deal backlash

Health charities are skeptical of Philip Morris International’s plans and have urged the UK government to block the Vectura deal, warning it will allow the tobacco industry to influence public health policy in Britain.

“It’s ironic that a tobacco company wants to invest in the lung health industry when their products are the biggest preventable cause of cancer, including lung cancer,” Cancer Research UK’s chief executive Michelle Mitchell said in a statement last month.

“If PMI really wanted to help, they could stop aggressively promoting and selling their products altogether,” she added.

In a letter to the UK government, Cancer Research UK, the British Lung Foundation and Action on Smoking and Health said there is “huge unease” that a tobacco company could profit from treatments for conditions such as asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis.

“There is a real prospect that PMI will use this acquisition to legitimise tobacco industry participation in health debates within the UK. This must not be allowed to happen,” the organizations said, calling on the government to intervene.

Philip Morris’ revised offer came just two days after Carlyle raised its own bid for Vectura to £1.55 ($2.15) per share.

Vectura had on Friday recommended the Carlyle offer to shareholders, voicing concerns around being owned by Philip Morris and saying it may be “better positioned under Carlyle ownership.” The company on Monday said it was withdrawing that recommendation but had no intention yet to recommend the Philip Morris International offer.

The takeover battle will enter an auction process if the rival bidders do not make final offers by Tuesday, according to British regulators.