The world is on the brink of 'catastrophe,' leader of next UN climate talks warns

(CNN) Failure to act now on climate change will result in "catastrophic" consequences for the world, the leader of the United Nation's next climate talks has warned.

"I don't think there's any other word for it," Alok Sharma, the British minister in charge of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), told British newspaper The Observer , warning that the annual talks, which will take place in Glasgow, Scotland in November, would be among the last chances to limit global heating and save lives.

"This is going to be the starkest warning yet that human behavior is alarmingly accelerating global warming and this is why COP26 has to be the moment we get this right. We can't afford to wait two years, five years, 10 years -- this is the moment," he said.

Sharma's comments came one day before the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is due to release its latest assessment, which has been years in the making and will likely provide the most conclusive look yet at the extent of human-made climate change.