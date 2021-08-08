The world is on the brink of 'catastrophe,' leader of next UN climate talks warns

In photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heatwaves
Wildfire approaches the seaside village of Limni, on the Greek island of Evia, on August 6.
People are evacuated on a ferry as a wildfire burns in Limni.
A resident helps a firefighter before fire spreads to houses in the Thrakomacedones area of Athens, Greece on August 7.
A firefighting helicopter takes water from a lake near Cine, Turkey.
A house in Pefkofito, Greece, is destroyed after the forest fire.
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near the town of Olympia, Greece on August 5.
Residents react during a wildfire near Olympia on August 5.
The grounds of a burnt hotel are seen in Lalas village, near Olympia, on August 5.
People move belongings to safety as a forest fire rages in a wooded area north of Athens, Greece, on August 5.
A wildfire approaches the Olympic Academy, foreground, in Olympia, Greece, on Wednesday, August 4.
The remnants of a destroyed house are seen here in the Varibobi area, northern Athens, on August 4.
Onlookers view the smoke from the wildfires blanketing Athens' Acropolis on August 4.
A charred area of Mugla, Turkey, after a forest fire on Tuesday, August 3.
Smoke and flames rise over the village of Limni on the Greek island of Evia, on August .
