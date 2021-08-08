The Sierra Nevada red fox is now protected and listed as an endangered species

(CNN) The Sierra Nevada red fox, a rare California species whose population is dramatically dwindling, has been listed as endangered.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) announced in a news release Monday that the fox population in Sierra Nevada, which only consists of about 18 to 39 individuals, will receive protection under the Endangered Species Act.

The foxes now live in just California's Sierra Nevada and the southern Cascade Range of Oregon and California. The Sierra Nevada red fox population in the southern Cascade Range will not be listed as endangered, according to the press release.

"Our partners are putting conservation practices into place that will that help minimize forest fragmentation and limit activities that could disturb the dens of these rare foxes," Paul Souza, regional director of the FWS' California - Great Basin region, said in a statement . "Their actions are critical to the recovery of the species."

The Sierra Nevada red fox is rarely spotted by humans.

The Sierra Nevada red fox faces multiple threats, including wildfires, droughts and competition with coyotes, according to the release. Due to "decreases in prey numbers and widespread hybridization with non-native foxes," the species finds itself vulnerable, FWS said.

