2 dead, 3 wounded after man opens fire at New York City party

(CNN) Two people were killed and three others wounded when a gunman opened fire at a party in New York City early Sunday, police said.

Officers responded after receiving multiple calls reporting gunshots on Wortman Avenue in Brooklyn at around 12:30 a.m., the New York City Police Department said.

Brooklyn North's Borough Commander, Assistant Chief Judith Harrison, told reporters at a news conference that 100 to 150 people had gathered at the party when "an unknown male brandished a firearm and began shooting" after a verbal dispute.

The man shot one person at the party before shooting three men who were sitting inside a gray Infinity sedan parked on the corner of Georgia and Wortman avenues, Harrison said.

She said it was unknown whether the fifth victim was shot inside or outside the party.

