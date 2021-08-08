5 injured in New Orleans shooting on Bourbon Street

New Orleans (CNN) Five people were taken to a hospital after a shooting on Bourbon Street in New Orleans early Sunday, city police said.

The shooting took place in the 700 block of Bourbon Street, where crime scene tape could still be seen late Sunday morning. The New Orleans Police Department initially reported the shooting was in the 1100 block of Bourbon Street.

At least three of the four victims suffered a graze wound, police said, and injuries to all four were considered non-life-threatening.

Police said they later discovered a fifth victim, a man with a gunshot wound to the calf.

A 17-year-old boy is in custody in relation to the shooting, NOPD said in a statement to CNN.

