An Ohio judge ordered a man to get a Covid-19 vaccine as a condition of his probation

(CNN) An Ohio man says he will not get vaccinated despite a judge ordering him to get a Covid-19 vaccine shot as a condition of his probation.

Judge Christopher Wagner ordered defendant Brandon Rutherford to get vaccinated within 60 days of his court appearance August 4 or face jail time, Rutherford's attorney, Carl Lewis, told CNN on Sunday.

Wagner said in a written statement to CNN that his role in the court is to "rehabilitate the defendant and protect the community."

"I'm not taking the vaccine," Rutherford told CNN.

Rutherford said he was "kind of shocked" when the judge told him he had to get vaccinated as a condition of his probation. He said he wore a mask to court because he's unvaccinated. While masks are not required at the Hamilton County Courthouse, non-vaccinated individuals are encouraged to mask up inside, the court's website shows.

