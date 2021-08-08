Well, hello neighbors! Canada reopens its border to the US on Monday for people who are fully vaccinated. Last year, it prohibited Americans from making nonessential visits there because of the coronavirus pandemic. It will allow leisure travel from its southern neighbors starting this week.





Beginning Monday, coronavirus health passes will be required to enter public spaces in France, including bars, restaurants and trains. Thousands have protested the passes, which require proof of vaccination or a recent negative Covid test.





Real estate tycoon Robert Durst is expected to take the stand in his own defense Monday. Durst --- the subject of the HBO crime documentary "The Jinx" -- is charged with killing his friend, Susan Berman, hours before she talked to investigators about the mysterious disappearance of Durst's wife.





Jury selection starts Monday in the federal trial of singer R. Kelly in New York. The disgraced singer was arrested in 2019 on racketeering, sex trafficking and obstruction charges. He faces a series of sex abuse charges in several states.

South African ex-President Jacob Zuma returns to court Tuesday for his long-running corruption trial. Zuma is currently serving a 15-month prison term for contempt of court in a separate case. His imprisonment plunged the nation into chaos, with looting and rioting erupting in major cities.