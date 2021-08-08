(CNN) An FBI agent in Puerto Rico is believed to be the first Black woman to be selected to train for any of the bureau's SWAT teams.

The newly chosen agent, who has only been identified as Tai, will be undergoing New Operator Training School (NOTS), a 10-week course that prepares selectees for SWAT field operations, the FBI said in a news release.

If Tai passes NOTS, she will join the San Juan Division's SWAT team as a probationary member. Within six to 18 months, she will undergo more training to become officially certified, according to the FBI.

Despite the pressure to successfully become the first Black woman on a SWAT team, Tai's head remains focused on the first challenge: passing NOTS. The course is aimed at improving an agent's firearm skills, body movement and critical thinking during stressful situations.

"I'm one of those people where I have a task at hand and I just focus on that task," she said in the release. "I don't really think about people looking at me."

