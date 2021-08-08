Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

She just won a gold medal. Why she won't look at social media

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 28: Ariarne Titmus of Team Australia reacts with her coach Dean Boxall of Team Australia after winning the gold medal in the Women's 200m Freestyle Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Suni Lee shares the advice she got from Simone Biles

Sunisa Lee, of the United States, waits for the final results of the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Surfer Kanoa Igarashi on how Tokyo 2020 is bringing Japan together

ICHINOMIYA, JAPAN - JULY 27: Kanoa Igarashi of Team Japan completes a huge aerial to find a last minute winning score against Gabriel Medina of Team Brazil during the men's semi final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach on July 27, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 28: Yui Ohashi of Japan with her gold medal in the womens 200m Individual Medley during the Swimming event on Day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on July 28, 2021 Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Roger Sedres/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

Katie Ledecky shares what she ate as her celebratory meal after winning gold

'I know I can be better': Caeleb Dressel on his historic performance

Ahmed Hafnaoui of Tunisia reacts after winning the men's 400-meter freestyle final of the Tokyo Olympics on July 25, 2021, at Tokyo Aquatics Centre. (Kyodo)(SELECTION) ==Kyodo (Photo by Kyodo News via Getty Images)

Athletes reveal what was behind decision to share Olympic gold

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Athletics - Men's High Jump - Final- OLS - Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan -- August 1, 2021. Mutaz Essa Barshim of Qatar and Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy celebrate after winning gold REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles poses with her bronze medal for the artistic gymnastics women's balance beam apparatus at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

CNN was given exclusive access to the Ogawa Gymnastics Arena at Juntendo University, where Team USA gymnast Simone Biles secretly trained over several days last week, to get back on form to compete on the balance beam. She won a bronze medal in the event on Tuesday - her seventh Olympic medal.

This 12-year-old won silver at her first Olympics

'Humility over hubris': See the most heartwarming moments from Tokyo 2020

CNN —

The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19.

Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games.

A total of 626 athletes competed for the USA at the Tokyo 2020 games, clinching 39 gold, 41 silver and 33 bronze medals for a grand total of 113 medals in 28 different sports. Overall, 257 members of Team USA won a medal, including 164 women and 93 men.

China and Japan, the host-country, were closest to matching the American gold-medal haul, winning 38 and 27 medals, respectively. The battle for most gold medals came down to the final day of competition, as Team USA’s wins in women’s volleyball and women’s basketball pushed the country to the top of the chart.

Aris Messinis/AFP/Getty Images Team USA's Skylar Diggins (L) puts a gold medal on teammate Sue Bird during the medal ceremony for the women's basketball competition of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on August 8.

In the total medal count, China finished in second with 88 medals, followed by the Russian Olympic Committee with 71 medals.

Team USA has now won the most medals at the Summer Olympics for seven consecutive Games, dating back to 1996.

Swimmer Caeleb Dressel won five gold medals, making him the winningest athlete of any nation at these Games.

“We kept our team safe and we’re coming home successful,” said Sarah Hirshland, CEO of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. “The Tokyo 2020 Games have been remarkable in so many ways and I’m filled with gratitude and pride.”

“The athletes of Team USA honored themselves, their communities, their families, and all of us with their excellent performances in Tokyo,” said Rick Adams, USOPC chief of sport performance and Team USA chef de mission.

A record 94 nations won medals at the Tokyo 2020 games, including Turkmenistan, San Marino and Burkina Faso – all of which claimed their first Olympic medals ever.

Japan, Italy, Netherlands, Brazil, New Zealand, Chinese Taipei and Turkey also set new records for most medals secured at a single Olympic Games.

CNN’s Eric Levenson contributed to this report.