Bobby Bowden, legendary Florida State University football coach, dies at 91

(CNN) Bobby Bowden, the famed college football coach who led Florida State University for over 30 years and transformed the Tallahassee team into a powerhouse, died Sunday, the school said in a statement. He was 91.

Bowden "passed peacefully" at his home, according to a statement from his daughter given to the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper.

In July, Bowden was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"I've always tried to serve God's purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come," Bowden said in a statement last month. "My wife Ann and our family have been life's greatest blessing. I am at peace."

Under Bowden's steady coaching leadership, FSU became one of the dominant teams of the 1990s, winning nine straight conference titles, and National Championships in 1993 and 1999. In particular, the 1999 team entered the preseason ranked as the country's best and stayed there until the end, going a perfect 12-0 on the season.

