David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A nurse fills up a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at a senior center on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Texas has opened up all vaccination eligibility to all adults starting today. Texas has had a slower roll out than some states and with the increase in eligibility leaders are hoping more and more citizens get vaccinated. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)
Diners are seated in the outdoor dining area of Gramercy Tavern, where owner Danny Meyer announced a vaccine mandate for all his restaurants, employees and diners will need to show proof of vaccination, New York, NY, July 30, 2021.
mom eviction
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Equinox Hudson Yards is the brand's truest realization of its holistic lifestyle promise, giving members access to signature group fitness classes, a 25-yard indoor salt water pool, hot and cold plunge pools and a 15,000 square foot outdoor leisure pool and sundeck. The Equinox at Hudson Yards footprint offers ample opportunity for training, working, regenerating, socializing, community building, eating and more. Images photographed at Equinox Hudson Yards on February 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images for Equinox)
MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
BELLEVUE, WA - NOVEMBER 30: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addresses shareholders during the 2016 Microsoft Annual Shareholders Meeting at the Meydenbauer Center November 30, 2016, 2016 in Bellevue, Washington. The company posted $22.3 billion in profits for the 2016 fiscal year. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)
New York CNN —  

Kohl’s and Sephora are teaming up to go beyond the shopping mall and bring more makeup to customers.

The department store and beauty retailer announced their partnership in December 2020, but the mini Sephora shops are finally starting to open in select Kohl’s locations this month. More than 70 of the first Sephora at Kohl’s locations will open starting August 20, according to a Kohl’s press release.

The mini Sephora shops will be staffed by Sephora-trained beauty advisers who will be able to provide consultations and assist customers with their cosmetic needs.

The partnership will replace an earlier one that Sephora struck with JCPenney (JCP) that the beauty supply chain said is slated to end in the next few years.

Makeup sales took a big hit last year during the pandemic as consumers stopped going into the office and began working from home. But with the increase in vaccinations and loosening of social distancing and mask-wearing restrictions, beauty products are making a big comeback this summer. Lipstick sales jumped a whopping 80% earlier this year.

Kohl’s and Sephora plan to open 200 locations this fall, and will expand into “at least 850 stores” by 2023, according to the department store’s press release.

CNN’s Parija Kavilanz contributed to this report