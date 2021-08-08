BELLEVUE, WA - NOVEMBER 30: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella addresses shareholders during the 2016 Microsoft Annual Shareholders Meeting at the Meydenbauer Center November 30, 2016, 2016 in Bellevue, Washington. The company posted $22.3 billion in profits for the 2016 fiscal year. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: A healthcare worker at the Jackson Health Systems receives a Pfizer-BioNtech Covid-19 vaccine from Susana Flores Villamil, RN from Jackson Health Systems, at the Jackson Memorial Hospital on December 15, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Jackson Memorial Hospital began the vaccination of frontline healthcare workers joining with hospital systems around the country as the COVID-19 vaccine is rolled out. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 09: Equinox Hudson Yards is the brand's truest realization of its holistic lifestyle promise, giving members access to signature group fitness classes, a 25-yard indoor salt water pool, hot and cold plunge pools and a 15,000 square foot outdoor leisure pool and sundeck. The Equinox at Hudson Yards footprint offers ample opportunity for training, working, regenerating, socializing, community building, eating and more. Images photographed at Equinox Hudson Yards on February 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Peyton/Getty Images for Equinox)

Diners are seated in the outdoor dining area of Gramercy Tavern, where owner Danny Meyer announced a vaccine mandate for all his restaurants, employees and diners will need to show proof of vaccination, New York, NY, July 30, 2021.

A nurse fills up a syringe with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination site at a senior center on March 29, 2021 in San Antonio, Texas. Texas has opened up all vaccination eligibility to all adults starting today. Texas has had a slower roll out than some states and with the increase in eligibility leaders are hoping more and more citizens get vaccinated. (Photo by Sergio Flores/Getty Images)

New York CNN —

Media coverage of Covid-19 is constantly shifting and adapting as the Delta variant continues to spread around the globe — and physicians are getting frustrated.

“A lot of what my physicians are expressing frustration about is the fact that we are hearing a lot of press conferences,” radiologist Dr. Nisha Mehta told CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter on “Reliable Sources” Sunday. “We’re hearing a lot of the same stuff that we’ve kind of heard over the last 18 months.” She added that it “doesn’t help very much” to focus on an official pronouncement that “reiterates the same things” because that doesn’t change behavior.

As of Friday, the seven-day average of US daily Covid-19 cases was more than 107,100 — the highest average in nearly six months, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

And more than 66,000 Americans were hospitalized with Covid-19 across the country as of late Saturday, according the US Department of Health and Human Services. Covid-19 hospitalizations haven’t been this high since February.

“We almost wish that we could take people on rounds in the ICU with us or walk them through the emergency room and have them listen to the stories of the people that are there,” she said. People are more likely to change their behavior when they hear stories they can relate to, Mehta said. She added that Americans need to see more coverage of hospitals running out of beds and struggling with staffing. “Those are the stories I think that people need to really be seeing,” she said.

Meanwhile, there’s been a lot of discussion on how media outlets should cover the rise in Covid-19 infections spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant. And some are concerned that the attention being given to so-called “breakthrough” infections may be helping fuel vaccine resistance — even though people who are vaccinated are far less likely to suffer serious illness.