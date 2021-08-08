Australian soldier injured after crocodile attack in Queensland

An Australian Army soldier suffered serious head and chest injuries after being mauled by a crocodile that attacked him late on Friday, Australia media reported, with a colleague who came to his rescue in Queensland's far north also bitten.

Australian media said the two soldiers were swimming near a coastal fishing village on the Cape York Peninsula, about 800 kilometers (497 miles) north of Cairns, when attacked. The Royal Flying Doctor Service saying on Twitter it had flown the men to a hospital in Cairns, with media reporting both were in stable condition.

"Two blokes have been swimming in croc-infested waters. One got attacked and the other one tried to help," the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), quoted Lockhart River Aboriginal Shire Council Mayor Wayne Butcher as saying.

The soldier who came to aid his colleague suffered arm and wrist injuries, according to media reports. It wasn't immediately clear what happened to the crocodile.

The defense department told ABC both men are Army personnel, but did not say whether they were on duty when the attack happened.

