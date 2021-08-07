What's next for gymnastics great Simone Biles after Tokyo?

By Theresa Waldrop, CNN

Updated 9:50 AM ET, Sat August 7, 2021

Simone Biles won a bronze medal this week at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Simone Biles won a bronze medal this week at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

(CNN)Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles left Tokyo on Wednesday with her fame intact, but changed from the person she had been before the games.

Suffering from the twisties -- a mental condition in which gymnasts lose the sense of where their bodies are in midair -- Biles stunned the world by withdrawing from some Olympics events.
"I had no idea where I was in the air," Biles said in an interview on the "Today" show, speaking of her performance in a team event. "You can literally see it in my eyes in the pictures, like I was petrified."
      Biles, who won four gold medals and a bronze in the 2016 Olympics, went on to win bronze on the balance beam in Tokyo, a medal that meant "more than all the golds, because I've pushed through so much the last five years and the last week," she said in a "Today" show interview.
        Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, in October 2019.
        Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
        Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, in October 2019.
        Hide Caption
        1 of 29
        Biles poses after winning the gold medal in the floor exercise at the 2013 World Championships.
        Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
        Biles poses after winning the gold medal in the floor exercise at the 2013 World Championships.
        Hide Caption
        2 of 29
        Biles dodges a bee flying near her during the medal ceremony after winning gold in the all-around final of the 2014 World Championships.
        Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
        Biles dodges a bee flying near her during the medal ceremony after winning gold in the all-around final of the 2014 World Championships.
        Hide Caption
        3 of 29
        Biles practices in Houston in January 2016.
        Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
        Biles practices in Houston in January 2016.
        Hide Caption
        4 of 29
        Biles competes on the balance beam at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
        Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
        Biles competes on the balance beam at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
        Hide Caption
        5 of 29
        From left, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Biles, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas celebrate winning the gold medal during the team final of the 2016 Olympics.
        Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
        From left, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Biles, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas celebrate winning the gold medal during the team final of the 2016 Olympics.
        Hide Caption
        6 of 29
        Biles looks on during competition at the 2016 Olympics.
        Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
        Biles looks on during competition at the 2016 Olympics.
        Hide Caption
        7 of 29
        Biles reacts to a camera after winning the individual all-around final at the 2016 Olympics.
        Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
        Biles reacts to a camera after winning the individual all-around final at the 2016 Olympics.
        Hide Caption
        8 of 29
        Biles competes on the uneven bars at the 2016 Olympics.
        Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
        Biles competes on the uneven bars at the 2016 Olympics.
        Hide Caption
        9 of 29
        Biles&#39; grandfather, Ron Biles, and his wife, Nellie, watch as she waits on the podium to receive her gold medal after winning the floor final of the 2016 Olympics. They took in Simone and her younger sister, Adria, and then formally adopted them when Simone was just 6 because Simone&#39;s mom was battling addiction to drugs and alcohol.
        Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
        Biles' grandfather, Ron Biles, and his wife, Nellie, watch as she waits on the podium to receive her gold medal after winning the floor final of the 2016 Olympics. They took in Simone and her younger sister, Adria, and then formally adopted them when Simone was just 6 because Simone's mom was battling addiction to drugs and alcohol.
        Hide Caption
        10 of 29
        Biles competes on the floor at the 2016 Olympics.
        Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
        Biles competes on the floor at the 2016 Olympics.
        Hide Caption
        11 of 29
        Biles and other Olympic athletes play &quot;Hungry Hungry Humans&quot; on &quot;The Tonight Show&quot; with Jimmy Fallon.
        Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
        Biles and other Olympic athletes play "Hungry Hungry Humans" on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.
        Hide Caption
        12 of 29
        Biles sits with Anna Wintour and Maria Sharapova during New York Fashion Week in September 2016.
        Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
        Biles sits with Anna Wintour and Maria Sharapova during New York Fashion Week in September 2016.
        Hide Caption
        13 of 29
        First lady Michelle Obama rests her elbow on Biles&#39; head as President Barack Obama speaks during an Olympic athletes event at the White House in September 2016.
        Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
        First lady Michelle Obama rests her elbow on Biles' head as President Barack Obama speaks during an Olympic athletes event at the White House in September 2016.
        Hide Caption
        14 of 29
        Biles takes a photo with a young fan in her hometown of Houston in September 2016.
        Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
        Biles takes a photo with a young fan in her hometown of Houston in September 2016.
        Hide Caption
        15 of 29
        Biles speaks onstage during Glamour&#39;s Women of the Year event in 2016.
        Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
        Biles speaks onstage during Glamour's Women of the Year event in 2016.
        Hide Caption
        16 of 29
        Biles competes in &quot;Dancing with the Stars&quot; with Sasha Farber in 2017.
        Photos: Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
        Biles competes in "Dancing with the Stars" with Sasha Farber in 2017.
        Hide Caption
        17 of 29
        Biles speaks after receiving the ESPY Award for best female athlete in 2017.