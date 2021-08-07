What's next for gymnastics great Simone Biles after Tokyo?

(CNN) Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles left Tokyo on Wednesday with her fame intact, but changed from the person she had been before the games.

Suffering from the twisties -- a mental condition in which gymnasts lose the sense of where their bodies are in midair -- Biles stunned the world by withdrawing from some Olympics events.

"I had no idea where I was in the air," Biles said in an interview on the "Today" show, speaking of her performance in a team event. "You can literally see it in my eyes in the pictures, like I was petrified."

Biles, who won four gold medals and a bronze in the 2016 Olympics, went on to win bronze on the balance beam in Tokyo, a medal that meant "more than all the golds, because I've pushed through so much the last five years and the last week," she said in a "Today" show interview.