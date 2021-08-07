What's next for gymnastics great Simone Biles after Tokyo?

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles
Simone Biles competes in the floor exercise during the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, in October 2019.
Biles poses after winning the gold medal in the floor exercise at the 2013 World Championships.
Biles dodges a bee flying near her during the medal ceremony after winning gold in the all-around final of the 2014 World Championships.
Biles practices in Houston in January 2016.
Biles competes on the balance beam at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.
From left, Laurie Hernandez, Madison Kocian, Biles, Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas celebrate winning the gold medal during the team final of the 2016 Olympics.
Biles looks on during competition at the 2016 Olympics.
Biles reacts to a camera after winning the individual all-around final at the 2016 Olympics.
Biles competes on the uneven bars at the 2016 Olympics.
Biles' grandfather, Ron Biles, and his wife, Nellie, watch as she waits on the podium to receive her gold medal after winning the floor final of the 2016 Olympics. They took in Simone and her younger sister, Adria, and then formally adopted them when Simone was just 6 because Simone's mom was battling addiction to drugs and alcohol.
Biles competes on the floor at the 2016 Olympics.
Biles and other Olympic athletes play "Hungry Hungry Humans" on "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon.
Biles sits with Anna Wintour and Maria Sharapova during New York Fashion Week in September 2016.
First lady Michelle Obama rests her elbow on Biles' head as President Barack Obama speaks during an Olympic athletes event at the White House in September 2016.
Biles takes a photo with a young fan in her hometown of Houston in September 2016.
Biles speaks onstage during Glamour's Women of the Year event in 2016.
Biles competes in "Dancing with the Stars" with Sasha Farber in 2017.