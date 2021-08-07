Divers found human remains and a submerged car in search for New Hampshire woman missing since 1978

(CNN) New Hampshire Fish and Game search divers found human remains on Friday in a submerged car believed to belong to a woman who has been missing for 43 years.

The car was found submerged in the Connecticut River, about a mile south of the Mt. Orne Covered bridge, which connects Lancaster, New Hampshire, and Lunenburg, Vermont, according to the post.

It apparently had been underwater for decades and was found by New Hampshire Fish and Game using specialized equipment, police said.

Alberta Leeman, 63, has been missing since 1978.

A road runs next to the river, and CNN affiliate WMUR reported that the car was found upside down and half-buried at the bottom of the river, which was about 14-feet deep in that area.

Read More