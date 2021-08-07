Team USA wins gold in men's basketball for the fourth Olympics in a row

(CNN) Team USA avenged its early Olympic loss to France by beating the French men's basketball team for the gold medal on Saturday in the Japanese city of Saitama.

It was the 100th medal won by Team USA at the Tokyo 2020 Games, and the country's 32nd gold.

Kevin Durant of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets led the way for the US, scoring 29 points. It is his third Olympic gold medal, tying him with American Carmelo Anthony for the record in the men's tournament. The Americans have now won men's basketball gold in every Olympics since Beijing 2008.

The US men's basketball team lost once during these Olympics, against France in the Americans' first pool game. Team USA didn't lose again.

After the game, Durant said on winning his third gold medal, "This one feels good because we went through a lot."

Read More