Neeraj Chopra's javelin victory delivers India its first Olympic gold medal in track and field

(CNN) "Unbelievable," was how Neeraj Chopra described his victory in the men's javelin on Saturday as he became the first Indian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field.

Chopra's throw of 87.58m secured the top spot on the podium, as India also won its first gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

"In athletics it is the first time we have gold, so it's a proud moment for me and my country," the 23-year-old Chopra told reporters.

"In the qualification round I threw very well so I knew I could do better in the final. I didn't know it would be gold but I am very happy," he added.

His gold medal success completes a remarkable journey for Chopra that began when he decided to lose some weight.

Read More