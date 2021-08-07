CNN —

Talk about “born to jump.” Jessica Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, helped her squad nab silver in the team jumping final at Equestrian Park at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday.

Daughter of rock star Bruce and singer-songwriter Patti Scialfa, Springsteen made her Olympic debut at this year’s Tokyo Games.

The equestrian said she called her family after medaling alongside her teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward.

“I FaceTimed them really quick. They were all screaming, I don’t think we understood anything,” she said.

“Just saw their team USA gear; there was just lots of shouting. I couldn’t make a lot out but I know that they’re so excited.”

Sweden won gold in the jump-off, and Springsteen said the experience was “wild.”

“You definitely start to get the jitters,” she said. “But it was also super exciting. My horse jumped it beautifully. And we really gave it our all out there.”

Springsteen is ranked 14th in the world.

“I think the chemistry between you and your horse can vary from ride to ride,” 29-year-old Springsteen told CNN in 2019.

“Some horses, you get on immediately and you click right away, and others it can take a little bit longer and be a bit of a struggle.

“But I think you have to be patient and it has to be a mutual give and take between the horse.”

She added: “I think the key to getting the best out of your horse is just managing their schedule, making a good program in advance. You can pick shows that you think they’ll peak at.”

CNN’s George Ramsay contributed to this report.