Jessica Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen's daughter, wins silver medal in equestrian team jumping final

(CNN) Talk about "born to jump." Jessica Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen's daughter, helped her squad nab silver in the team jumping final at Equestrian Park at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Saturday.

The equestrian said she called her family after medaling alongside her teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward.

"I FaceTimed them really quick. They were all screaming, I don't think we understood anything," she said.

"Just saw their team USA gear; there was just lots of shouting. I couldn't make a lot out but I know that they're so excited."

Read More