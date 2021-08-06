Residents battle a wildfire in the village of Gouves on the Greek island of Evia, on Sunday, August 8.
In photos: Europe battles wildfires amid scorching heatwaves

Updated 11:38 AM ET, Mon August 9, 2021

Residents battle a wildfire in the village of Gouves on the Greek island of Evia, on Sunday, August 8.
Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images

A summer of record-setting heat in southern Europe has set off devastating wildfires that have torn through forests, homes and destroyed vital infrastructure from Turkey to Spain.

In Greece, firefighters battled flames moving towards ancient Olympia, the birthplace of the Olympic Games. In its capital Athens, residents were told to stay at home to avoid the smoke pollution belched into the atmosphere by fires in a northern suburb.

Powerful winds helped fan the flames in Turkey, where apocalyptic scenes followed more than a 100 blazes that broke out across the country. As the country reeled from scorching temperatures, hundreds had to evacuate by sea as they fled the advancing fire in the tourist hotspot of Bodrum.

Experts say the heatwaves and fires in Europe this summer are signs of the impact of climate change, and that extreme weather will only get worse in coming years.

People sleep in a car near the beach in Pefki village, as wildfires rage on the island of Evia.
Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images
A resident reacts as a wildfire approaches her house in the village of Gouves, on the island of Evia, Greece.
Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg/Getty Images
A house in Pefkofito, Greece, is destroyed after the forest fire on Saturday, August 7.
Angelos Tzortzinis/AFP/Getty Images
A firefighter washes his face in the Milas area of Mugla, Turkey, on August 7.
Emre Tazegul/AP
People are evacuated on a ferry as a wildfire burns in Limni on Friday, August 6.
Nicolas Economou/Reuters
A satellite photo shows smoke rising from fires on the island of Evia, Greece, on Thursday, August 5.
Planet Labs Inc./AP
Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire near the town of Olympia, Greece on August 5.
Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr/AP
Residents react during a wildfire near Olympia on August 5.
Giannis Spyrounis/AP
The grounds of a burnt hotel are seen in Lalas village, near Olympia, on August 5.
Giannis Spyrounis/ilialive.gr/AP