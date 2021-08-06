South Dakota's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally: A 'cautionary tale' in the age of Covid-19

(CNN) Duston Van Balen took a road trip with his family and a wooden urn containing the ashes of a man he considered a brother, with stops at the Grand Canyon in Arizona and Zion National Park in southwest Utah.

It's been nearly a year since Albert Aguirre, 40, was found dead at his home in Vermillion, South Dakota, and Van Balen's long excursion this week was a celebration of his longtime friend's free spirit and love for the outdoors.

But Van Balen will not be stopping at South Dakota's annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which Aguirre attended about a month before his September 10 death from what authorities listed as Covid-19.

"Too much of a risk," Van Balen, 42, said of the rally, which was attended by 460,000 people in 2020 in what infectious disease experts likened to "a superspreading event."

"It's definitely a cautionary tale," Van Balen said of his friend's death.

In South Dakota, where 59% of the population has received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, the health department reported 52 cases per day in the past week -- a 68% spike from the 31 cases per day the previous week.

Aguirre's friends aren't entirely sure where he got sick. After the rally, he took a trip to Oklahoma and had gone out in the college town where he lived alone. But they wonder whether he would still be alive had he avoided the Sturgis rally's crowded bars and packed concerts where few revelers wore masks or kept a distance from others.

'Everybody wants to be free'

Steve Sample, a 67-year-old land surveyor from Arizona, will be attending the 81st annual Sturgis rally. It's his fifth straight year, and he will be there with his wife, who is vaccinated against Covid-19, he said. He is not.

"I'm going to go every year until I die, whether Covid kills me or a head-on collision," he said. "That's the way I am."

report by infectious disease experts from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and South Dakota health officials traced 649 Covid-19 cases around the country and at least one death to the 2020 rally. The report said the "true national impact" of the rally on the pandemic is likely underestimated.

Crowds are seen on Main Street during the 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota.

"The Sturgis rally had many characteristics of a superspreading event: large crowds, high intensity of contact between people, potential for highly infectious individuals traveling from hotspots, and events in poorly ventilated indoor environments," the report said.

Another CDC report linked the rally to a Covid-19 outbreak in Minnesota, where at least 51 residents who attended the event became sick, and another 35 people were infected after coming into contact with a person who went to the rally. Those 35 people were household, social and workplace contacts, it said.

Of those 86 cases, four people were hospitalized, and one died, according to the report.

In early September, Minnesota's health department identified the Covid-19 death from the rally . A spokesman for the department said the person was in their 60s, had been hospitalized in the ICU and had underlying health conditions.

"I didn't see one mask on anybody and I was there for 10 days," Sample said. "Everybody wants to be free."

'There's a risk associated with everything'

While the last rally went on despite opposition from local residents, Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said this summer there was no pushback.

"We continue to encourage people that if they don't have immunity and if they're in a high-risk category that it's probably not wise for them to come," he said. "And we definitely don't encourage people who have several high-risk categories to attend."

Sturgis, the South Dakota Department of Health and Monument Health announced this week that Covid-19 self-test kits will be made available to rally participants. Additionally, Ainslie said, hand sanitizing stations have been set up in downtown Sturgis for months.

South Dakota has placed few restrictions on businesses during the pandemic and, at the last rally, there were no state, county or city mask mandates in effect, according to the CDC report.

The state has had 14,197 cases per 100,000 people , joining North Dakota and Rhode Island with the highest rates in the nation.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is seen at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month in Dallas, Texas.

Even as cases surged in her state last November, Republican Gov. Kristi Noem refused to mandate masks or put in place measures that many other governors took to slow the spread. She insisted her state had been most effective by swiftly identifying and isolating cases

The governor's a strong supporter of the rally, saying that to hold events like it, people should be given information that lets them protect their health but still enjoy their way of life.



"The Sturgis rally is about hopping on your bike and exploring this great country through our open roads," Noem said via Twitter on Wednesday. Noem, who recently criticized fellow GOP governors who enacted Covid-19 measures, is expected to attend a rally charity ride on Monday, according to the website of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip campground. "The Sturgis rally is about hopping on your bike and exploring this great country through our open roads," Noem said via Twitter on Wednesday.

"Bikers come here because they WANT to be here. And we love to see them! There's a risk associated with everything that we do in life. Bikers get that better than anyone."

'You need less time breathing that air to become infected'

Rock band Smash Mouth played before a packed crowd at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in 2020.

The rally means big money for the local economy, generating more than $500 million in sales each year in South Dakota, according to Ainslie. It includes drag races, charity rides, rock concerts, pub crawls, tattoo contests and processions of Harley-Davidsons through the Black Hills mountain range. A popular T-shirt last year read, "Screw COVID. I went to Sturgis."

"People come here because they're free of all that unnecessary political government control exercised over their lives," said Rod Woodruff, owner of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip campground about three miles outside the city.

Woodruff said he was not aware of a single Covid-19 case traced back to the rally.

"All these people here ... know