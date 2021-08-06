Michigan hospital ends relationship with Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over his vaccine stance

(CNN) Holland Hospital in western Michigan said it is ending its relationship with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins over his stance on Covid-19 vaccines.

The hospital announced the cancellation of its agreement with Cousins after he refused to say at a news conference whether he is vaccinated, calling it a "very private health decision."

"While we acknowledge that each person is entitled to their own viewpoints, those who speak on our behalf must support messages that align with the hospital's position on matters of vital importance to individual and community health," the hospital said in a statement. "For this reason, Holland Hospital will discontinue using Kirk Cousins as our spokesperson for now."

Holland Hospital said it is "proud" of its association with Cousins, but "we must be certain that our communications about COVID vaccination are consistent and unequivocal," the statement said.

