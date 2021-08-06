Baby girl with Covid-19 airlifted 150 miles because of Houston hospital bed shortage

(CNN) An 11-month-old girl with Covid-19 is stable and no longer intubated one day after she was airlifted to a Texas hospital 150 miles away because of a shortage of pediatric beds in the Houston area.

The baby has made "an amazing recovery," said Dr. Dominic Lucia, a pediatric emergency physician and chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center -- Temple, where the child was transported on Thursday.

"She's no longer requiring the breathing machine. She's actually off that right now... and she's actually resting with mom. She's looking great."

The child, Ava Amira Rivera, tested positive for Covid-19, according to Amanda Callaway, a spokeswoman for Harris Health System. Callaway said Ava was having seizures and needed to be intubated but Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, where she was first taken, does not offer pediatric services.

None of the major pediatric hospitals in the area had beds available, Callaway said.