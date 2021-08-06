Baby girl with Covid-19 airlifted 150 miles because of Houston hospital bed shortage

(CNN) An 11-month-old girl with Covid-19 had to be airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away because of a shortage of pediatric beds in the Houston area, officials said.

The child tested positive for Covid-19, according to Amanda Callaway, a spokeswoman for Harris Health System. Callaway said the girl was having seizures and needed to be intubated but Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital, where she was first taken, does not offer pediatric services.

None of the major pediatric hospitals in the area had beds available, Callaway said.

The baby is seen in video released by Harris Health being gently lifted onto an air ambulance on Thursday morning for a flight to a hospital in Temple, Texas, about 150 miles away.

Overall, Harris Health System has seen a huge increase in Covid-19 patients, and at least half of the patients in ICU have the virus, Callaway said.