He was committed to a Hawaii state hospital for nearly 3 years in a case of mistaken identity. Now he wants the record set straight, Hawaii Innocence Project says

(CNN) The Hawaii Innocence Project has filed a memo in support of a man they say was wrongly incarcerated at Hawaii State Hospital for two years and eight months in a case of mistaken identity.

The memo, filed Monday, supports the petition of Joshua Spriestersbach, who is requesting the state of Hawaii correct the records and vacate the arrest that led to his confinement at the hospital.

According to the Hawaii Innocence Project, on May 11, 2017, Spriestersbach, who struggles with a mental health disability, was waiting for food outside of a shelter for homeless people with mental health issues in Honolulu, when he fell asleep waiting in line.

Spriestersbach was arrested by an unnamed Honolulu police officer, according to the Hawaii Innocence Project, and taken to the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

The memo said Spriestersbach thought he was being arrested for a local ordinance against sitting or lying down in public spaces, but the memo said he was actually arrested for a probation violation for a person named Thomas Castleberry.

