Florida reports record high number of new Covid-19 cases this week

(CNN) Florida reported 134,506 new Covid-19 cases over the last week on Friday, more than any other 7-day period during the pandemic.

The previous record high was set January 8, with 125,937 cases reported over seven days, for an average of 17,991 cases each day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

This week's total is about 22% higher than last week, when the state reported 110,477 total cases, for an average of about 15,782 new cases each day.

About 1 in 5 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Florida over the past couple weeks, though the state accounts for less than 7% of the US population, according to US Census Bureau data.

