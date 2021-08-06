Texas woman gives birth in same hospital system where her husband died of Covid-19

(CNN) Maria Garza spent much of her pregnancy in the ICU of a Texas hospital with her husband Jason, who died of Covid-19 in May when she was seven months pregnant.

She gave birth to their son last month at another facility in the same Austin-area hospital system. It was a different building but she was surrounded by the same familiar uniforms, hospital gowns and beeping machines that reminded her of the last moments of her husband's life.

"It was difficult. I tried to focus on the reason that I was there, which was to welcome my son, but I could not ignore the similarities," Garza told CNN's "New Day." "So even though I tried to stay positive and enjoy the moment of bringing my son in the world, it was bittersweet because it brought back so many memories of Jason in the ICU."

Garza told CNN that she had had a mild case of Covid-19 last year, so when Jason, 36, tested positive in February, she assumed he would be OK, too. She said he had no co-morbidities and was "as healthy as a horse."

"We were blindsided. About a week after he tested positive, I had to take him to the hospital because he couldn't take two steps from the restroom to the room without being so out of breath," Garza said. "It was unbelievable how quickly he deteriorated ... just unbelievable."

